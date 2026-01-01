$39,990+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid
Ultimate Certified | 4.99% Available
2024 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid
Ultimate Certified | 4.99% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 42,664 KM
Vehicle Description
Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
If you're looking for a smart, efficient SUV that doesn't compromise on comfort or technology, this 2024 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate in Ash Black is a compelling choice. Backed by Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned status and available at 4.99% financing, it delivers premium features, AWD capability, and plug-in hybrid efficiency in one well-equipped package.
- Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned with added peace of mind at no extra cost
- Plug-In Hybrid powertrain with 6.6L/100km highway and 6.8L/100km city fuel economy
- AWD with 1.6L Turbo GDI engine and 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters
- Heated & ventilated front bucket seats with 8-way power adjustment and driver memory
- Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade for both rows
- Bose Premium Audio with 10.25" touchscreen, onboard navigation, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Comprehensive driver assistance: Blind-Spot Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Monitoring, and Remote Automatic Parking
- 19" aluminum wheels, power liftgate, and dual-zone automatic climate control
Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year, Birchwood Hyundai offers a fully transparent, pressure-free buying experience online or in person. Reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive today at birchwoodhyundai.com. Have questions? Our team is happy to help.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
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204-633-2420