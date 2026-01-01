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Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! If youre looking for a smart, efficient SUV that doesnt compromise on comfort or technology, this 2024 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate in Ash Black is a compelling choice. Backed by Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned status and available at 4.99% financing, it delivers premium features, AWD capability, and plug-in hybrid efficiency in one well-equipped package. - Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned with added peace of mind at no extra cost - Plug-In Hybrid powertrain with 6.6L/100km highway and 6.8L/100km city fuel economy - AWD with 1.6L Turbo GDI engine and 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters - Heated & ventilated front bucket seats with 8-way power adjustment and driver memory - Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade for both rows - Bose Premium Audio with 10.25 touchscreen, onboard navigation, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay - Comprehensive driver assistance: Blind-Spot Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Monitoring, and Remote Automatic Parking - 19 aluminum wheels, power liftgate, and dual-zone automatic climate control Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year, Birchwood Hyundai offers a fully transparent, pressure-free buying experience online or in person. Reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive today at birchwoodhyundai.com. Have questions? Our team is happy to help. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2024 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid

42,664 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid

Ultimate Certified | 4.99% Available

Watch This Vehicle
14178103

2024 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid

Ultimate Certified | 4.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

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$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
42,664KM
VIN KM8JDDD2XRU155801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
If you're looking for a smart, efficient SUV that doesn't compromise on comfort or technology, this 2024 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate in Ash Black is a compelling choice. Backed by Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned status and available at 4.99% financing, it delivers premium features, AWD capability, and plug-in hybrid efficiency in one well-equipped package.

- Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned with added peace of mind at no extra cost
- Plug-In Hybrid powertrain with 6.6L/100km highway and 6.8L/100km city fuel economy
- AWD with 1.6L Turbo GDI engine and 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters
- Heated & ventilated front bucket seats with 8-way power adjustment and driver memory
- Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade for both rows
- Bose Premium Audio with 10.25" touchscreen, onboard navigation, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Comprehensive driver assistance: Blind-Spot Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Monitoring, and Remote Automatic Parking
- 19" aluminum wheels, power liftgate, and dual-zone automatic climate control

Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year, Birchwood Hyundai offers a fully transparent, pressure-free buying experience online or in person. Reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive today at birchwoodhyundai.com. Have questions? Our team is happy to help.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Heated (3-Steps) & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC I4 -inc: continuously variable valve duration and engine idle stop and go
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response and button-type Shift-by-Wire (SBW) w/paddle shifters

Additional Features

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ABS and Driveline Traction Control
USB CONNECTIVITY
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
BlueLink connected vehicle system
Mode
10.25" wide touchscreen w/onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE) and steering wheel controls including audio controls w/volume
seek and Bluetooth
Radio: Bose AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3/XM Premium Audio Sys -inc: 8 speakers
driver's Integrated Memory System (IMS) for seat position and 8-way power adjustable front passenger's seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

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204-633-XXXX

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204-633-2420

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$39,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2024 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid