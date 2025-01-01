Menu
AWD | Leather | ProPILOT | 360 Camera | Moonroof Experience luxury and innovation with this 2024 INFINITI QX60 LUXE. This accident-free SUV combines style, comfort, and advanced technology for an unparalleled driving experience. Key Features: - Moonbow Blue Pearl Metallic exterior with Black interior - Powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with AWD and 9-speed automatic transmission - ProPILOT Assist for enhanced safety and convenience - Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade - Leather-appointed seating with heated front seats - INFINITI InTouch 12.3 interactive display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - 360-degree camera system for easy maneuvering Visit Birchwood Nissan today to experience this exceptional INFINITI QX60 for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Dont miss the opportunity to own this premium SUV that perfectly balances performance, comfort, and style. We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2024 Infiniti QX60

30,673 KM

$56,492

+ tax & licensing
2024 Infiniti QX60

LUXE Executive Demo | One Owner

2024 Infiniti QX60

LUXE Executive Demo | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$56,492

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,673KM
VIN 5N1DL1FS4RC337656

  • Exterior Colour Moonbow Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,673 KM

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

AWD | Leather | ProPILOT | 360 Camera | Moonroof
Experience luxury and innovation with this 2024 INFINITI QX60 LUXE. This accident-free SUV combines style, comfort, and advanced technology for an unparalleled driving experience.

Key Features:
- Moonbow Blue Pearl Metallic exterior with Black interior
- Powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with AWD and 9-speed automatic transmission
- ProPILOT Assist for enhanced safety and convenience
- Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade
- Leather-appointed seating with heated front seats
- INFINITI InTouch 12.3" interactive display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 360-degree camera system for easy maneuvering

Visit Birchwood Nissan today to experience this exceptional INFINITI QX60 for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Don't miss the opportunity to own this premium SUV that perfectly balances performance, comfort, and style.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
WIRELESS CHARGING
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels: 20" Alloy
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 255/50R20 All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-mode paddle shifters

Additional Features

null
9-Speaker Audio System
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
5 USB ports
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
fuel prices
weather
movie listings
Hands-free text messaging assistant
HD radio technology
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
INFINITI InTouch 12.3" interactive display
Wireless Apple CarPlay capability
INFINITI voice recognition system
4-way power lumbar driver seat
stock prices
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Services Telematics -inc: INFINITI infotainment controller
sports scores
navigation w/detailed real-time premium traffic and 3D building graphics
SiriusXM travel link w/access to parking
Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable front seats
2-way power lumbar front passenger seat and memory system for driver seat
door lock/unlock from smartphone
INFINITI InTouch services telematics included for 4 years (remote engine start
automatic collision notification and emergency call) and INFINITI InTouch w/Wi-Fi hotspot included for 3 months or 3GB

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$56,492

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2024 Infiniti QX60