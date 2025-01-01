$56,492+ tax & licensing
2024 Infiniti QX60
LUXE Executive Demo | One Owner
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$56,492
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonbow Blue Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 30,673 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
AWD | Leather | ProPILOT | 360 Camera | Moonroof
Experience luxury and innovation with this 2024 INFINITI QX60 LUXE. This accident-free SUV combines style, comfort, and advanced technology for an unparalleled driving experience.
Key Features:
- Moonbow Blue Pearl Metallic exterior with Black interior
- Powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with AWD and 9-speed automatic transmission
- ProPILOT Assist for enhanced safety and convenience
- Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade
- Leather-appointed seating with heated front seats
- INFINITI InTouch 12.3" interactive display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 360-degree camera system for easy maneuvering
Visit Birchwood Nissan today to experience this exceptional INFINITI QX60 for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Don't miss the opportunity to own this premium SUV that perfectly balances performance, comfort, and style.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features
