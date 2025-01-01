Menu
AWD | HUD | ProPILOT | Heated/Cooling seats | Moonroof Discover luxury and performance in this 2024 INFINITI QX60 Sensory. With only 17,985 km, this nearly-new SUV offers cutting-edge technology and premium comfort for the discerning driver. - ProPILOT Assist for advanced driver assistance - Bose 17-speaker sound system for immersive audio - Climate-controlled massaging front seats - Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade - Head-up display for enhanced safety - Wireless charging and Apple CarPlay - Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection Experience the INFINITI difference at Birchwood Nissan. Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through our seamless buying process. Dont miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that combines style, technology, and performance. We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2024 Infiniti QX60

17,985 KM

2024 Infiniti QX60

Sensory Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

2024 Infiniti QX60

Sensory Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Used
17,985KM
VIN 5N1DL1GS8RC334130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow Metallic
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,985 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | HUD | ProPILOT | Heated/Cooling seats | Moonroof
Discover luxury and performance in this 2024 INFINITI QX60 Sensory. With only 17,985 km, this nearly-new SUV offers cutting-edge technology and premium comfort for the discerning driver.

- ProPILOT Assist for advanced driver assistance
- Bose 17-speaker sound system for immersive audio
- Climate-controlled massaging front seats
- Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade
- Head-up display for enhanced safety
- Wireless charging and Apple CarPlay
- Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection

Experience the INFINITI difference at Birchwood Nissan. Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through our seamless buying process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that combines style, technology, and performance.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
WiFi Hotspot
WIRELESS CHARGING
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
ProPILOT ASSIST
Aerial View Camera System

Power Options

Power Locks

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6 USB ports
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
fuel prices
weather
movie listings
Hands-free text messaging assistant
HD radio technology
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Climate-Controlled Massaging Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable front seats
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Services Telematics -inc: Bose performance series 17-speaker sound system
INFINITI InTouch 12.3" interactive display
INFINITI infotainment controller
Wireless Apple CarPlay capability
INFINITI voice recognition system
4-way power lumbar driver seat
4-way power lumbar front passenger seat and memory system for driver and passenger seats
navigation w/detailed real-time premium traffic and 3D building graphics
SiriusXM travel link w/access to parking
stock prices and sports scores and SiriusXM traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

