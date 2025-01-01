$60,991+ taxes & licensing
2024 Infiniti QX60
Sensory Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$60,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow Metallic
- Interior Colour Saddle Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 17,985 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | HUD | ProPILOT | Heated/Cooling seats | Moonroof
Discover luxury and performance in this 2024 INFINITI QX60 Sensory. With only 17,985 km, this nearly-new SUV offers cutting-edge technology and premium comfort for the discerning driver.
- ProPILOT Assist for advanced driver assistance
- Bose 17-speaker sound system for immersive audio
- Climate-controlled massaging front seats
- Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade
- Head-up display for enhanced safety
- Wireless charging and Apple CarPlay
- Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection
Experience the INFINITI difference at Birchwood Nissan. Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through our seamless buying process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that combines style, technology, and performance.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
204-261-3490