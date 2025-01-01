Menu
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2024 Infiniti QX60

22,548 KM

$51,992

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Infiniti QX60

Luxe Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM

13285853

2024 Infiniti QX60

Luxe Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$51,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,548KM
VIN 5N1DL1FS4RC340847

  • Exterior Colour Grand Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6G6HF
  • Mileage 22,548 KM

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Tachometer
Immobilizer
STEERING WHEEL
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Door Mirrors
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
WIRELESS CHARGING
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Audio and HVAC

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels: 20" Alloy
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 255/50R20 All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

engine coolant temp

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-mode paddle shifters

odometer
9-Speaker Audio System
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
5 USB ports
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
fuel prices
weather
movie listings
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces
HD radio technology
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
INFINITI InTouch 12.3" interactive display
Wireless Apple CarPlay capability
INFINITI voice recognition system
4-way power lumbar driver seat
stock prices
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Services Telematics -inc: INFINITI infotainment controller
sports scores
navigation w/detailed real-time premium traffic and 3D building graphics
SiriusXM travel link w/access to parking
Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable front seats
2-way power lumbar front passenger seat and memory system for driver seat
door lock/unlock from smartphone
Rear Automatic Braking w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
INFINITI InTouch services telematics included for 4 years (remote engine start
automatic collision notification and emergency call) and INFINITI InTouch w/Wi-Fi hotspot included for 3 months or 3GB
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full-Speed Range

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$51,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2024 Infiniti QX60