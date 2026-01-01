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Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2024 Infiniti QX80

23,608 KM

Details Description Features

$65,992

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Infiniti QX80

ProACTIVE Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM

Watch This Vehicle
14301374

2024 Infiniti QX80

ProACTIVE Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

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Contact Seller

$65,992

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
23,608KM
VIN JN8AZ2ACXR9500940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,608 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Running Boards
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Immobilizer
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Rear Entertainment System w/Digital Media

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
power recline
Power Fold Into Floor
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert
Backup Collision Intervention (BCI)
snow and tow modes and hill start assist
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front
INFINITI InTouch services
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: adaptive shift control
manual shift mode w/downshift rev-matching

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

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204-261-XXXX

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204-261-3490

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$65,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2024 Infiniti QX80