Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

36,668 KM

Details Description Features

$50,498

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Limited | One Owner | Local |

Watch This Vehicle
13518431

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Limited | One Owner | Local |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
Sale

$50,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,668KM
VIN 1C4RJKBG7R8946413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Global Blk w/Global Blk
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,668 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/10.1" DISPLAY

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited | One Owner | Local | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited | One Owner | Local | 36,668 KM $50,498 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 53,002 KM $38,050 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara | One Owner | Local | Cold Weather Group | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara | One Owner | Local | Cold Weather Group | 53,210 KM $43,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$50,498

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L