2024 Jeep Wrangler

4,008 KM

$65,000

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
4,008KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJXEN3RW135105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Bright White]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24254
  • Mileage 4,008 KM

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

2024 Jeep Wrangler