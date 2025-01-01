Menu
Come see this 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X **New Arrival** . Its Manual transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Wrangler comes equipped with these options: TIRES: LT315/70R17C 113/110S, MOPAR HINGE-GATE REINFORCEMENT, MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), 4.56 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, and Urethane Gear Shifter Material. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2024 Jeep Wrangler

54,679 KM

12967499

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
54,679KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJXFG5RW150696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,679 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X **New Arrival** . Its Manual transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Wrangler comes equipped with these options: TIRES: LT315/70R17C 113/110S, MOPAR HINGE-GATE REINFORCEMENT, MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), 4.56 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, and Urethane Gear Shifter Material. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
4.56 Rear Axle Ratio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Tires: LT315/70R17C 113/110S

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Requires Subscription
MOPAR Hinge-Gate Reinforcement
Silver Zynith
WHEELS: 17" X 8.0" MACHINED W/BLACK POCKETS
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tires: LT315/70R17C 113/110S Remote Start System Wheel Flare Extensions 4:1 Rock-Trac HD Full Time 4WD System MOPAR Tire Relocation Kit Performance 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Wheels: 17" x 8.0" Mac...
35" TIRE SUSPENSION
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24Y RUBICON X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Steel Front Bumper Alpine Premium Audio System Integrated Off-Road Camera Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection HD Radio Auto-Dimm...
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS -inc: Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel Power 4-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Power ...

