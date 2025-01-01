$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Rubicon X **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,679 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X **New Arrival** . Its Manual transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Wrangler comes equipped with these options: TIRES: LT315/70R17C 113/110S, MOPAR HINGE-GATE REINFORCEMENT, MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), 4.56 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, and Urethane Gear Shifter Material. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
