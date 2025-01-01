Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2024 Jeep Wrangler

39,725 KM

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Wrangler

Willys | Local | One Owner |

13205987

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Willys | Local | One Owner |

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,725KM
VIN 1C4PJXDN7RW160820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,725 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Smart Device Integration
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Deep-tint sunscreen windows
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

