2024 Keystone RV Arcadia

$59,988

+ tax & licensing
2024 Keystone RV Arcadia

Select 27SBH - BUNK HOUSE

2024 Keystone RV Arcadia

Select 27SBH - BUNK HOUSE

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

$59,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Stock # 550123
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

FREE WINTER STORAGE FOR 2024/SPRING 2025 ON UNITS PURCHASED UNTIL DECEMBER 30 2024!* See dealer for details. No Payments for up to 6 months. Low interest options available! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 4 consecutive years! 2021-2024! Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!!

Step into luxury and innovation with the 2024 Keystone Arcadia Select 27SBH, a meticulously crafted travel trailer that combines cutting-edge design, superior functionality, and family-friendly comfort. Whether you're planning weekend getaways or cross-country adventures, this trailer offers everything you need to make the journey as enjoyable as the destination.

Key Features & Highlights

Exterior

Length: 32'6" – Compact yet spacious for easy towing and ample living space.
Weight: Dry weight of 7720 lbs – Half-ton towable, making it versatile for a wide range of vehicles.
Construction:

Lightweight aluminum frame with fiberglass sidewalls for durability and fuel efficiency.
Climate Shield Package: Insulated and weatherproofed for 3 season camping.
Power:

50-amp service with dual A/C prep.
200W solar panel with inverter prep – Stay off the grid with ease.
Awning:

20' power awning with integrated LED lighting for shaded relaxation at the touch of a button.
Storage:

Pass-through storage compartment with slam-latch baggage doors for hassle-free access.

Interior

Sleeping Capacity: Comfortably sleeps 8-10 people.

Master Bedroom: Queen-size bed with a plush mattress, under-bed storage, dual wardrobes, and USB charging ports.
Bunkhouse: Double-over-double bunks with Teddy Bear mattresses – Perfect for kids or guests.
Convertible dinette and tri-fold sleeper sofa for additional sleeping options.
Living Area:

Open-concept design with panoramic windows for natural light and breathtaking views.
Modern entertainment center with a 40" LED TV, Bluetooth soundbar, and fireplace.
Ample seating with a comfortable sofa and U-shaped dinette.
Kitchen:

Fully equipped with modern appliances, including a 3-burner cooktop, 10.4 cu. ft. 12V refrigerator, microwave, and a deep stainless steel sink.
Generous pantry storage and solid-surface countertops for meal prep convenience.
Stylish backsplash and modern cabinetry add a touch of home.

Bathroom

Spacious bathroom with a walk-in shower, skylight, and sliding glass door.
Vanity with storage, mirrored medicine cabinet, and a foot-flush porcelain toilet.

Additional Features

Safety & Convenience:

Electric stabilizer jacks and power tongue jack for easy setup.
Backup camera prep and LED lighting for added safety during travel and at night.
Connectivity: Pre-wired for WiFi and satellite.
Solar panel system
Freshwater Capacity: 54 gallons – Plenty of water for extended stays.
Gray/Black Tank Capacity: 60/30 gallons each for easy waste management.

Why Choose This Arcadia Select 27SBH?

This 2024 Keystone Arcadia Select 27SBH stands out with its thoughtful layout, premium materials, and attention to detail. From the luxurious interior finishes to the rugged exterior construction, it’s designed to meet the needs of modern adventurers while providing the comforts of home.

Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

2024 Keystone RV Arcadia