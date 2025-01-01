$29,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Seltos
EX Low Kms | Local Trade | New Tires!
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 27,470 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this gently used 2024 Kia Seltos EX. With only 27,470 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for those seeking a nearly-new vehicle without the new car price tag.
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this gently used 2024 Kia Seltos EX. With only 27,470 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for those seeking a nearly-new vehicle without the new car price tag.
Key Features:
- Sleek Gravity Grey exterior paired with a sophisticated Black interior
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with smooth automatic transmission
- Advanced infotainment system with 8" display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto
- Comfortable heated front bucket seats for those chilly mornings
- Heated leather steering wheel for added luxury
- Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist for enhanced safety
- Spacious 5-passenger seating with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatility
Experience the Birchwood Kia West difference! We pride ourselves on transparency and efficiency in our sales process.
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!
Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
Call us at (204) 888-4542
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Vehicle Features
Birchwood Kia West
204-888-4542