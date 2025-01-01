Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this gently used 2024 Kia Seltos EX. With only 27,470 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for those seeking a nearly-new vehicle without the new car price tag. Key Features: - Sleek Gravity Grey exterior paired with a sophisticated Black interior - Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with smooth automatic transmission - Advanced infotainment system with 8 display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto - Comfortable heated front bucket seats for those chilly mornings - Heated leather steering wheel for added luxury - Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist for enhanced safety - Spacious 5-passenger seating with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatility Experience the Birchwood Kia West difference! We pride ourselves on transparency and efficiency in our sales process. Ready to take the next step? Visit our website to schedule a test drive, start your purchase journey, or reach out with any questions. Your perfect Kia Seltos is just a click or call away! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2024 Kia Seltos

27,470 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Kia Seltos

EX Low Kms | Local Trade | New Tires!

Watch This Vehicle
12154446

2024 Kia Seltos

EX Low Kms | Local Trade | New Tires!

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,470KM
VIN KNDEU2AA6R7568402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,470 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this gently used 2024 Kia Seltos EX. With only 27,470 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for those seeking a nearly-new vehicle without the new car price tag.

Key Features:
- Sleek Gravity Grey exterior paired with a sophisticated Black interior
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with smooth automatic transmission
- Advanced infotainment system with 8" display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto
- Comfortable heated front bucket seats for those chilly mornings
- Heated leather steering wheel for added luxury
- Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist for enhanced safety
- Spacious 5-passenger seating with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatility

Experience the Birchwood Kia West difference! We pride ourselves on transparency and efficiency in our sales process. Ready to take the next step? Visit our website to schedule a test drive, start your purchase journey, or reach out with any questions. Your perfect Kia Seltos is just a click or call away!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Apple CarPlay
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat height adjustment

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: 215/55R17
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Bluetooth and 6 speakers
Radio: AM/FM 8" Display Audio -inc: USB charger and media input port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

Used 2023 Kia Forte5 GT Limited Local Lease | 1-Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Kia Forte5 GT Limited Local Lease | 1-Owner 15,752 KM $28,890 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Rio LX Premium Local | Moonroof | Carplay for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Kia Rio LX Premium Local | Moonroof | Carplay 24,401 KM $23,949 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Forte LX+ Local | Low Mileage | Heated Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Kia Forte LX+ Local | Low Mileage | Heated Seats 88,487 KM $10,949 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2024 Kia Seltos