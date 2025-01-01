$33,988+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Kia Seltos
EX
2024 Kia Seltos
EX
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-667-9993
$33,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,661KM
VIN KNDEUCAA2R7589673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 23,661 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4176
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA)
Interior
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat height adjustment
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: 215/55R17
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster
Mechanical
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Bluetooth and 6 speakers
Radio: AM/FM 8" Display Audio -inc: USB charger and media input port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent
2024 Kia Seltos EX 23,661 KM $33,988 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte EX+ Clean CARFAX | Local | BackUp Cam 76,892 KM $18,748 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 Local Vehicle | Heated Seats | BackUp Cam 82,569 KM $24,883 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Kia on Regent
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
Call Dealer
204-667-XXXX(click to show)
$33,988
+ taxes & licensing>
Birchwood Kia on Regent
204-667-9993
2024 Kia Seltos