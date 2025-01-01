Menu
Hey Winnipeg, This is Ride Times Escape the Horror Event. Winter is closing in fast, and the scariest thing you can do is wait. Every year the same thing happens. As soon as the first snow hits, demand for trucks and SUVs explodes and prices shoot up. Vehicles that look affordable today will cost more tomorrow. Waiting only makes your next ride harder to afford. The horror ends here. Drive today. Beat winter. This October, you get: - $0 down - No payments until 2026 OAC - Fast approvals for every situation - Flexible financing for real budgets Across Canada there are about 220,000 used vehicles for sale right now. The average list price is $37,600. The affordable ones go first, and they are not being replaced quickly. When theyre gone, theyre gone. At Ride Time, we keep 80 to 120 certified rides on hand. Most under $30K. Every one safety-inspected, CarFax ready, and backed by our Oil 4 Life Program. Every ride is first come, first served. When its gone, its gone. Eighteen years in business. More than 1,000 five-star reviews. Family-owned. Trusted by customers across the country and around the world. So stop waiting. Stop worrying. Start driving. Text us now at 204-813-6507 or browse at fast.ridetime.ca. Your next ride is here, and October is your chance to escape the horror. DLR 4080

2024 Kia Seltos

45,173 KM

Details Description

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing
13069765

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
45,173KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEPCAA5R7518510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Snow White Pearl]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25365
  • Mileage 45,173 KM

Vehicle Description

