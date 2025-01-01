$39,772+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Sportage
X-Line Limited Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade
2024 Kia Sportage
X-Line Limited Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$39,772
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 33,110 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience luxury and versatility with this gently used 2024 Kia Sportage X-Line Limited. With only 33,110 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value and performance.
Key Features:
- Snow White Pearl exterior paired with a refined Grey interior
- Advanced 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with efficient AWD system
- Spacious cabin comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Impressive fuel economy: 8.7 L/100 km highway, 10.1 L/100 km city
- Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving
- Cutting-edge infotainment system with smartphone integration
- Comprehensive safety features for peace of mind
At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, we're here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to make this Sportage yours? Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact our friendly team for any questions. Don't miss this opportunity to own a nearly-new Kia Sportage with all the bells and whistles!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Hyundai
Birchwood Hyundai
Call Dealer
204-633-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420