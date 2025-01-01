Menu
Experience luxury and versatility with this gently used 2024 Kia Sportage X-Line Limited. With only 33,110 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value and performance. Key Features: - Snow White Pearl exterior paired with a refined Grey interior - Advanced 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with efficient AWD system - Spacious cabin comfortably seats 5 passengers - Impressive fuel economy: 8.7 L/100 km highway, 10.1 L/100 km city - Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving - Cutting-edge infotainment system with smartphone integration - Comprehensive safety features for peace of mind At Birchwood Hyundai, were committed to providing a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, were here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to make this Sportage yours? Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact our friendly team for any questions. Dont miss this opportunity to own a nearly-new Kia Sportage with all the bells and whistles! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Dealer permit #4423

2024 Kia Sportage

33,110 KM

$39,772

+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Sportage

X-Line Limited Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade

2024 Kia Sportage

X-Line Limited Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$39,772

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,110KM
VIN KNDPXCDF4R7214164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,110 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience luxury and versatility with this gently used 2024 Kia Sportage X-Line Limited. With only 33,110 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value and performance.

Key Features:
- Snow White Pearl exterior paired with a refined Grey interior
- Advanced 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with efficient AWD system
- Spacious cabin comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Impressive fuel economy: 8.7 L/100 km highway, 10.1 L/100 km city
- Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving
- Cutting-edge infotainment system with smartphone integration
- Comprehensive safety features for peace of mind

Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Emergency Sos
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance Back-Up Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking Collision Avoidance-Assist - Reverse Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA - JX) - Junction Crossing / Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA - LO/LS) - Lane Change Oncoming/Side Advanced Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Junction Crossing

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Power Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
8 speakers
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Tires: 235/55R19
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Smart Power Liftgate Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Drive Mode Select

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
SiriusXM
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Rear Side-Impact Airbag
memory driver seat and power passenger seat
Lane Keeping Assist System (lkas) w/Lane Following Assist (lfa) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist System (lkas) w/Lane Following Assist (lfa) Lane Keeping Assist
Radio: Audio System -inc: 12.3" navigation
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat
stop and go
Synthetic Leather Seat Trim -inc: quilt pattern
Kia Connect and harman/kardon premium sound system
power driver seat w/2-way lumbar
Engine: 2.5L GDI+MPI DOHC I4 CVVT (SULEV) -inc: idle

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-XXXX

204-633-2420

$39,772

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2024 Kia Sportage