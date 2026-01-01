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Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176 Dealer permit #4176

2024 Kia Sportage

27,242 KM

Details Description Features

$38,492

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Kia Sportage

X-line Limited

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14224538.815463212?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25025

2024 Kia Sportage

X-line Limited

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$38,492

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
27,242KM
VIN KNDPXCDFXR7214072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,242 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available


Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Drive Mode Select

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 235/55R19
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-667-XXXX

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204-667-9993

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$38,492

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2024 Kia Sportage