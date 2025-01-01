$124,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Land Rover Defender
V8 | No Luxury Tax
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$124,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
- Interior Colour Vintage Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 33,202 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the epitome of luxury and capability with our 2024 Land Rover Defender V8. This sophisticated SUV combines rugged performance with refined elegance, perfect for both urban adventures and off-road excursions.
- Powerful 5.0L 8-cylinder engine for exhilarating performance
- Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic exterior with Vintage Tan interior
- Advanced 4WD system for superior traction in all conditions
- Head-Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience
- Heated suedecloth steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- 360-degree Parking Aid with front and rear sensors
- Meridian Surround Sound System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Smart Device Remote Start for added convenience
Discover the extraordinary blend of power, technology, and luxury that defines the Land Rover Defender V8. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to experience this remarkable vehicle firsthand. Schedule a test drive today and explore the possibilities of owning a true automotive icon.
Note: We are consigning this Defender for an existing customer. Was new from our store.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
