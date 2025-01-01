Menu
Experience the epitome of luxury and capability with our 2024 Land Rover Defender V8. This sophisticated SUV combines rugged performance with refined elegance, perfect for both urban adventures and off-road excursions. - Powerful 5.0L 8-cylinder engine for exhilarating performance - Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic exterior with Vintage Tan interior - Advanced 4WD system for superior traction in all conditions - Head-Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience - Heated suedecloth steering wheel for ultimate comfort - 360-degree Parking Aid with front and rear sensors - Meridian Surround Sound System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Smart Device Remote Start for added convenience Discover the extraordinary blend of power, technology, and luxury that defines the Land Rover Defender V8. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to experience this remarkable vehicle firsthand. Schedule a test drive today and explore the possibilities of owning a true automotive icon. Note: We are consigning this Defender for an existing customer. Was new from our store. Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112

2024 Land Rover Defender

33,202 KM

$124,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Land Rover Defender

V8 | No Luxury Tax

2024 Land Rover Defender

V8 | No Luxury Tax

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$124,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,202KM
VIN SALEBEEE8R2291357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Vintage Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,202 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the epitome of luxury and capability with our 2024 Land Rover Defender V8. This sophisticated SUV combines rugged performance with refined elegance, perfect for both urban adventures and off-road excursions.

- Powerful 5.0L 8-cylinder engine for exhilarating performance
- Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic exterior with Vintage Tan interior
- Advanced 4WD system for superior traction in all conditions
- Head-Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience
- Heated suedecloth steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- 360-degree Parking Aid with front and rear sensors
- Meridian Surround Sound System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Smart Device Remote Start for added convenience

Discover the extraordinary blend of power, technology, and luxury that defines the Land Rover Defender V8. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to experience this remarkable vehicle firsthand. Schedule a test drive today and explore the possibilities of owning a true automotive icon.
Note: We are consigning this Defender for an existing customer. Was new from our store.


Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Convenience

Remote

Safety

Back-Up Camera
360 Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Suedecloth Simulated Suede Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Additional Features

online pack w/data plan
Apple Carplay (subject to availability)
Pivi Pro (connected)
Radio: Meridian Surround Sound System -inc: Android Auto (subject to availability)

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$124,995

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2024 Land Rover Defender