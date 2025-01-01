Menu
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499 Dealer permit #5499

2024 Lexus NX

10,053 KM

Details Description Features

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing
350 Accident Free | Local | CPO

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

Used
10,053KM
VIN 2T2GGCEZ1RC047149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caviar
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F66XKA
  • Mileage 10,053 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Interior

Speed Control
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Front/rear aux pwr point
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Side-impact airbags
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Safety canopy curtain airbags

Mechanical

Pwr rack & pinion steering
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

Exterior

Bright headlamps w/autolamp

Additional Features

Belt-Minder w/audio mute
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

204-255-3987

