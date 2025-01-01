Menu
Account
Sign In
Look at this 2024 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Nautilus has the following options: ENGINE: 2.0L GTDI I4 (STD), Window Grid And Fixed Antenna, Wheels: 21 Ultra Bright Machined -inc: tarnished dark painted pockets, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SelectShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, and Tires: 255/50R21 A/S. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus

17,776 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
12844852

2024 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,776KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMPJ8KA8RJ778062

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,776 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2024 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Nautilus has the following options: ENGINE: 2.0L GTDI I4 (STD), Window Grid And Fixed Antenna, Wheels: 21" Ultra Bright Machined -inc: tarnished dark painted pockets, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SelectShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, and Tires: 255/50R21 A/S. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
ENGINE: 2.0L GTDI I4 (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg

Used 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Premier **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Chevrolet Cruze Premier **New Arrival** 89,751 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD **New Arrival** 199,691 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Chevrolet Corvette for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2009 Chevrolet Corvette 62,606 KM $38,444 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Call Dealer

204-772-XXXX

(click to show)

204-772-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2024 Lincoln Nautilus