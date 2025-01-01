Menu
Account
Sign In
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499 Dealer permit #5499

2024 Mazda CX-30

9,749 KM

Details Description Features

$37,491

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Mazda CX-30

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12385701

2024 Mazda CX-30

GT

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 12385701
  2. 12385701
  3. 12385701
Contact Seller

$37,491

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,749KM
VIN 3MVDMBDM8RM692435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,749 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: 215/55R18 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
drive selection switch and paddle shifters
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode
Smart Brake Support Rear (SBS-R)
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat and driver seat memory function
Heated Front Seats (3 Settings) -inc: power 10-way adjustable driver seat w/lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

Used 2024 Mazda CX-30 GT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Mazda CX-30 GT 9,749 KM $37,491 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Acura RDX A-Spec 101,304 KM $30,491 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium 5,194 KM $44,491 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2024 Mazda CX-30