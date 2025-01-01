$29,992+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-30
GX SELECT 1 Owner | Accident Free
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
Sale
$29,992
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,391KM
VIN 3MVDMBBM6RM690458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6BT1C
- Mileage 4,391 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #0086
$29,992
+ taxes & licensing>
2024 Mazda CX-30