$32,881+ tax & licensing
2024 MINI Cooper
Cooper Premier Line 2.0 | CPO | Accident Free
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chili Red
- Interior Colour Carbon Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 9,093 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2024 MINI 3 Door Cooper with premier line 2.0 option package! It's a fiery ride in iconic Chili red, with a sleek carbon black interior to match. Packed with cutting-edge tech features, from its intuitive infotainment system to advanced safety sensors, this MINI takes driving to the next level. Zip through the streets with style and spunk, turning heads at every corner. It's not just a car, it's your personal statement of fun, become a MINIAC today!
- Premier Line 2.0 package
- 7-Speed Double Clutch Transmission
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access
- Electric Front Window Defrost
- MINI Driving Modes
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Auto Dimming Interior Mirror
- Heated Front Seats
- Driving Assistant
- Parking Distance Control (Rear)
- Apple Carplay
- MINI Navigation System
- Remote Services
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- 16" Alloy Wheels (Black)
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
