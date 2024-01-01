Menu
Account
Sign In
Introducing the 2024 MINI 3 Door Cooper with premier line 2.0 option package! Its a fiery ride in iconic Chili red, with a sleek carbon black interior to match. Packed with cutting-edge tech features, from its intuitive infotainment system to advanced safety sensors, this MINI takes driving to the next level. Zip through the streets with style and spunk, turning heads at every corner. Its not just a car, its your personal statement of fun, become a MINIAC today! - Premier Line 2.0 package - 7-Speed Double Clutch Transmission - Heated Steering Wheel - Comfort Access - Electric Front Window Defrost - MINI Driving Modes - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Auto Dimming Interior Mirror - Heated Front Seats - Driving Assistant - Parking Distance Control (Rear) - Apple Carplay - MINI Navigation System - Remote Services - SiriusXM Satellite Radio - 16 Alloy Wheels (Black) Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2024 MINI Cooper

9,093 KM

Details Description Features

$32,881

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 MINI Cooper

Cooper Premier Line 2.0 | CPO | Accident Free

Watch This Vehicle

2024 MINI Cooper

Cooper Premier Line 2.0 | CPO | Accident Free

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

  1. 11337952
  2. 11337952
  3. 11337952
  4. 11337952
  5. 11337952
  6. 11337952
  7. 11337952
  8. 11337952
  9. 11337952
  10. 11337952
  11. 11337952
  12. 11337952
  13. 11337952
  14. 11337952
  15. 11337952
  16. 11337952
  17. 11337952
  18. 11337952
  19. 11337952
  20. 11337952
  21. 11337952
  22. 11337952
  23. 11337952
  24. 11337952
  25. 11337952
Contact Seller
Sale

$32,881

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,093KM
VIN WMW33DH01R2U86350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chili Red
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,093 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2024 MINI 3 Door Cooper with premier line 2.0 option package! It's a fiery ride in iconic Chili red, with a sleek carbon black interior to match. Packed with cutting-edge tech features, from its intuitive infotainment system to advanced safety sensors, this MINI takes driving to the next level. Zip through the streets with style and spunk, turning heads at every corner. It's not just a car, it's your personal statement of fun, become a MINIAC today!
- Premier Line 2.0 package
- 7-Speed Double Clutch Transmission
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access
- Electric Front Window Defrost
- MINI Driving Modes
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Auto Dimming Interior Mirror
- Heated Front Seats
- Driving Assistant
- Parking Distance Control (Rear)
- Apple Carplay
- MINI Navigation System
- Remote Services
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- 16" Alloy Wheels (Black)
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Runflat Tires
Cornering Lights
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 195/55R16
Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Victory Spoke Black -inc: Style 1NB

Interior

Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Armrests w/Storage
Teleservices
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Integrated Visual Display
Passenger Seat Height Adjustment
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
44 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L 12V Twin Power Turbo
3.79 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
US Radio Specifications
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Front And Rear Fog Lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

Used 2024 MINI Cooper Cooper Premier Line 2.0 | CPO | Accident Free for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 MINI Cooper Cooper Premier Line 2.0 | CPO | Accident Free 9,093 KM $32,881 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GS LOCAL | 8.8
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GS LOCAL | 8.8" DISPLAY | CARPLAY 16,011 KM $24,993 + tax & lic
Used 2020 MINI Cooper Cooper S Premier Line | New Brakes for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 MINI Cooper Cooper S Premier Line | New Brakes 30,754 KM $24,892 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Mini

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,881

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Contact Seller
2024 MINI Cooper