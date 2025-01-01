Menu
4WD | Heated steering/seats | Wireless Phone Charger | 360 Camera Experience rugged performance and modern comfort in this lightly used 2024 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X. With only 16,498 km on the odometer, this truck is ready for your next adventure. Highlights: - Powerful 3.8L V6 engine with 4WD capability - Accident-free history for peace of mind - Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and Collision Mitigation - 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Heated leather steering wheel for cold morning comfort - Dual-zone automatic climate control - PRO-4X exclusive cloth interior with unique stitching - Driver-selectable rear locking differential for enhanced off-road performance Dont miss your chance to own this capable and well-equipped Frontier. Contact Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase journey. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you experience the perfect blend of toughness and technology that the Frontier PRO-4X offers. We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available)

2024 Nissan Frontier

16,498 KM

$54,992

+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X Accident Free | One Owner

2024 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X Accident Free | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$54,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,498KM
VIN 1N6ED1EK6RN665055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,498 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD | Heated steering/seats | Wireless Phone Charger | 360 Camera
Experience rugged performance and modern comfort in this lightly used 2024 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X. With only 16,498 km on the odometer, this truck is ready for your next adventure.

Highlights:
- Powerful 3.8L V6 engine with 4WD capability
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and Collision Mitigation
- 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Heated leather steering wheel for cold morning comfort
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- PRO-4X exclusive cloth interior with unique stitching
- Driver-selectable rear locking differential for enhanced off-road performance

Don't miss your chance to own this capable and well-equipped Frontier. Contact Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase journey. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you experience the perfect blend of toughness and technology that the Frontier PRO-4X offers.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Trip Computer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wi-Fi Hotspot
Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Siri Eyes Free
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM radio w/advanced audio features
electronic compass in navigation system
over-the-air (OTA) updating for headunit firmware
Bluetooth streaming (audio or text message)
voice recognition for audio features
FOB Controls -inc: Windows and Remote Start
NissanConnect services powered by SiriusXM w/trial access to 5-year Select and 3 Year Premium Packages
Radio: AM/FM w/6 Speakers & Navigation -inc: 9" colour touch-screen display w/Android Auto/wireless Apple CarPlay
1 front USB-A port and 1 front USB-C port
Cloth Seat Trim -inc: PRO unique cloth stitching
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) w/Rear Automatic Braking (RAB)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$54,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2024 Nissan Frontier