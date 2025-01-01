$54,992+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Frontier
PRO-4X Accident Free | One Owner
2024 Nissan Frontier
PRO-4X Accident Free | One Owner
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$54,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 16,498 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD | Heated steering/seats | Wireless Phone Charger | 360 Camera
Experience rugged performance and modern comfort in this lightly used 2024 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X. With only 16,498 km on the odometer, this truck is ready for your next adventure.
Highlights:
- Powerful 3.8L V6 engine with 4WD capability
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and Collision Mitigation
- 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Heated leather steering wheel for cold morning comfort
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- PRO-4X exclusive cloth interior with unique stitching
- Driver-selectable rear locking differential for enhanced off-road performance
Don't miss your chance to own this capable and well-equipped Frontier. Contact Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase journey. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you experience the perfect blend of toughness and technology that the Frontier PRO-4X offers.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Nissan
Birchwood Nissan
Call Dealer
204-261-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-261-3490