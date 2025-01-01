Menu
2024 Nissan Frontier

12,082 KM

Details Description

$43,991

+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Frontier

SUV 1 OWNER | TONNEAU COVER

12410697

2024 Nissan Frontier

SUV 1 OWNER | TONNEAU COVER

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$43,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,082KM
VIN 1N6ED1FK1RN659419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F64VNC
  • Mileage 12,082 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

