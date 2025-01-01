Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2024 Nissan Kicks

53,111 KM

Details Description Features

$24,622

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Kicks

SV Special Edition

Watch This Vehicle
13317830

2024 Nissan Kicks

SV Special Edition

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
Sale

$24,622

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,111KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV1RL512365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Boulder Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F76ACF
  • Mileage 53,111 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) w/Rear Automatic Braking (RAB)

Interior

Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's and passenger's seat

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: 205/55R17 AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2025 RAM 2500 ProMaster Tradesman | New Vehicle | Power Folding Mirrors | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 RAM 2500 ProMaster Tradesman | New Vehicle | Power Folding Mirrors | 37 KM $52,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 RAM 2500 ProMaster Tradesman | New Vehicle | Up to $15K Below MSRP | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 RAM 2500 ProMaster Tradesman | New Vehicle | Up to $15K Below MSRP | 30 KM $52,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline | One Owner | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline | One Owner | 74,424 KM $26,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,622

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2024 Nissan Kicks