$48,992+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Murano
Platinum Accident Free | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$48,992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 5,270 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Leather | Nav | Heated/Cooling seats | Moonroof
Key Features
- All Wheel Drive
- Dual Panel Panoramic Sunroof
- Bose Premium Audio System with 11 Speakers
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- Climate-Controlled Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Engine Start System3 with Intelligent Climate Control
- Motion Activated Liftgate
Safety Features
- Intelligent Around View Monitor
- Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection
- Intelligent Cruise Control
- Lane Departure Warning
- Rear Automatic Braking
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Blind Spot Warning
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Automatic LED Headlights
And More!
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
