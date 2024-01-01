Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD | Leather | Nav | Heated/Cooling seats | Moonroof Key Features - All Wheel Drive - Dual Panel Panoramic Sunroof - Bose Premium Audio System with 11 Speakers - Apple Carplay and Android Auto - Bluetooth - Climate-Controlled Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Remote Engine Start System3 with Intelligent Climate Control - Motion Activated Liftgate Safety Features - Intelligent Around View Monitor - Intelligent Forward Collision Warning - intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection - Intelligent Cruise Control - Lane Departure Warning - Rear Automatic Braking - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Blind Spot Warning - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Automatic LED Headlights And More! Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2024 Nissan Murano

5,270 KM

Details Description Features

$48,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Murano

Platinum Accident Free | Low KM's

Watch This Vehicle
11985531

2024 Nissan Murano

Platinum Accident Free | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. Video Thumb
Contact Seller
Sale

$48,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
5,270KM
VIN 5N1AZ2DS8RC113638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,270 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Leather | Nav | Heated/Cooling seats | Moonroof
Key Features

- All Wheel Drive
- Dual Panel Panoramic Sunroof
- Bose Premium Audio System with 11 Speakers
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- Climate-Controlled Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Engine Start System3 with Intelligent Climate Control
- Motion Activated Liftgate

Safety Features

- Intelligent Around View Monitor
- Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection
- Intelligent Cruise Control
- Lane Departure Warning
- Rear Automatic Braking
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Blind Spot Warning
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Automatic LED Headlights

And More!

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary audio input jack
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Siri Eyes Free
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Keeping Assist
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Departure Warning
weather
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
movie listings
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
8" colour display w/multi-touch control
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat memory
streaming audio via Bluetooth
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: NissanConnect services powered by SiriusXM (enrollment required
SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices
2 front USB connection ports for iPod interface and other compatible devices
stock info and sports scores)
10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way power front passenger seat
Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seat Trim -inc: diamond-quilted inserts and contrast micro-piping
3-year free trial
includes automatic collision notification
emergency call and stolen vehicle locator)
Bose premium audio system w/11 speakers including dual subwoofer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2024 Nissan Murano Platinum Accident Free | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Nissan Murano Platinum Accident Free | Low KM's 5,270 KM $48,992 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Nissan Qashqai SV Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's 58,087 KM $23,991 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Infiniti QX60 Essential Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Infiniti QX60 Essential Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's 55,163 KM $31,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2024 Nissan Murano