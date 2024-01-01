Menu
AWD | Leather | Nav | Heated steering/seats | 360 Camera

We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)

Dealer Permit #0086

2024 Nissan Murano

5,257 KM

Details Description Features

$46,991

+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Murano

SL Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

2024 Nissan Murano

SL Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$46,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,257KM
VIN 5N1AZ2CS6RC102980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Boulder Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,257 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Leather | Nav | Heated steering/seats | 360 Camera
Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary audio input jack
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Siri Eyes Free
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
weather
movie listings
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
8" colour display w/multi-touch control
Hands-free text messaging assistant
streaming audio via Bluetooth
SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices
2 front USB connection ports for iPod interface and other compatible devices
stock info and sports scores)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: Bose premium audio system w/11 speakers including dual subwoofer

