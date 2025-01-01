Menu
All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Dealer Permit #0086

2024 Nissan Murano

15,375 KM

$47,992

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Murano

Midnight Edition Executive Demo | Accident Free | Bonus Winters Tires

12673395

2024 Nissan Murano

Midnight Edition Executive Demo | Accident Free | Bonus Winters Tires

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$47,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,375KM
VIN 5N1AZ2CSXRC109608

  • Exterior Colour Boulder Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F669KY
  • Mileage 15,375 KM

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
ADAPTIVE

Clock

Back-Up Camera
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection (R-IEBP)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: 235/55R20 AS
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Auxiliary audio input jack
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Siri Eyes Free
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
weather
movie listings
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
8" colour display w/multi-touch control
Hands-free text messaging assistant
streaming audio via Bluetooth
SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices
2 front USB connection ports for iPod interface and other compatible devices
stock info and sports scores)
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat memory
10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way power front passenger seat
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: Bose premium audio system w/11 speakers including dual subwoofer

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$47,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2024 Nissan Murano