Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F69Y8V
- Mileage 14,673 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium condition, low km, no accidents, balance of factory warranty. The only one we have to offer!
Discover luxury and performance in this low-mileage 2024 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD. With its pristine Pearl White Pearl Metallic exterior and sophisticated black interior, this SUV is a testament to style and functionality.
Key Features:
- Panoramic Roof for an open, airy driving experience
- Intelligent Lane Intervention and Blind Spot Warning for enhanced safety
- Heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt-away for ultimate comfort
- Proximity key and push-button start for convenience
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Front and rear parking sensors for stress-free parking
- 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-cylinder engine with remote start capability
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive for superior handling
Experience the perfect blend of luxury and practicality with this accident-free Nissan Murano. Whether you're ready to reserve, start your purchase, or have questions, our team at Jaguar Winnipeg is here to assist. Book a test drive today and feel the difference for yourself. Visit www.winnipegjaguar.com to learn more about this exceptional SUV.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, call for a walk around video!
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer Permit #0112
