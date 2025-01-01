Menu
Premium condition, low km, no accidents, balance of factory warranty. The only one we have to offer! Discover luxury and performance in this low-mileage 2024 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD. With its pristine Pearl White Pearl Metallic exterior and sophisticated black interior, this SUV is a testament to style and functionality. Key Features: - Panoramic Roof for an open, airy driving experience - Intelligent Lane Intervention and Blind Spot Warning for enhanced safety - Heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt-away for ultimate comfort - Proximity key and push-button start for convenience - Power liftgate for easy cargo access - Front and rear parking sensors for stress-free parking - 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-cylinder engine with remote start capability - Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive for superior handling Experience the perfect blend of luxury and practicality with this accident-free Nissan Murano. Whether youre ready to reserve, start your purchase, or have questions, our team at Jaguar Winnipeg is here to assist. Book a test drive today and feel the difference for yourself. Visit www.winnipegjaguar.com to learn more about this exceptional SUV. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, call for a walk around video! Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2024 Nissan Murano

14,673 KM

12845812

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Used
14,673KM
VIN 5N1AZ2DS8RC113638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F69Y8V
  • Mileage 14,673 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium condition, low km, no accidents, balance of factory warranty. The only one we have to offer!
Discover luxury and performance in this low-mileage 2024 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD. With its pristine Pearl White Pearl Metallic exterior and sophisticated black interior, this SUV is a testament to style and functionality.

Key Features:
- Panoramic Roof for an open, airy driving experience
- Intelligent Lane Intervention and Blind Spot Warning for enhanced safety
- Heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt-away for ultimate comfort
- Proximity key and push-button start for convenience
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Front and rear parking sensors for stress-free parking
- 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-cylinder engine with remote start capability
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive for superior handling

Experience the perfect blend of luxury and practicality with this accident-free Nissan Murano. Whether you're ready to reserve, start your purchase, or have questions, our team at Jaguar Winnipeg is here to assist. Book a test drive today and feel the difference for yourself. Visit www.winnipegjaguar.com to learn more about this exceptional SUV.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, call for a walk around video!

Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Exterior

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Mechanical

Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder -inc: remote engine start
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

