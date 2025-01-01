Menu
Account
Sign In
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2024 Nissan Murano

30,848 KM

Details Description Features

$38,992

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Murano

SL

Watch This Vehicle
13131572

2024 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
Sale

$38,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,848KM
VIN 5N1AZ2CS6RC108813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6ENH5
  • Mileage 30,848 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection (R-IEBP)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: 235/55R20 AS
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2024 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Accident Free | Low KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Accident Free | Low KM 14,040 KM $53,991 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Accident Free | One Owner | Locally Owned for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Accident Free | One Owner | Locally Owned 81,502 KM $41,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SL Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Rogue SL Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM 28,584 KM $33,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2024 Nissan Murano