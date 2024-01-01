Menu
4WD | Leather | HUD | Nav | ProPILOT | Moonroof

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available)

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

7,445 KM

$53,992

+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Accident Free | One Owner

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Accident Free | One Owner

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$53,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,445KM
VIN 5N1DR3CE4RC260263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Boulder Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,445 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD | Leather | HUD | Nav | ProPILOT | Moonroof
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
SiriusXM Travel Link
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Power Options

Power Locks

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
Hands-free text messaging assistant
streaming audio via Bluetooth
SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features
NissanConnect featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
9" colour display w/multi-touch control
2 illuminated front USB connection ports (1 type A
NissanConnect Services w/6 month free trial Emergency Sos
satellite imagery
Siri Eyes-Free/Google Assistant Voice Recognition
1 Type C) for iPod interface and other compatible devices
online premium traffic information
Over-the-air (OTA) updating for headunit firmware via Wi-Fi WPA2 connection and Nissan Door-to-Door navigation system w/3D building graphics
5 years complimentary map updates
connected navigation features including online
POI search
door-to-door navigation
wireless charging pad and NissanConnect Services powered by SiriusXM w/trial access to 5-year select and 3 year premium packages

2024 Nissan Pathfinder