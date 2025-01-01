Menu
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Dealer Permit #0086

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

13,178 KM

$51,991

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

ROCK CREEK 1 OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE

13071478

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

ROCK CREEK 1 OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$51,991

+ taxes & licensing

13,178KM
VIN 5N1DR3BE0RC315034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Baja Storm Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6EFTV
  • Mileage 13,178 KM

Vehicle Description

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

