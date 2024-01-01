Menu
2024 Nissan Rogue
Platinum Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
6,302 KM
$44,492 + tax & licensing

AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2024 Nissan Rogue

6,302 KM

$44,492

+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Rogue

Platinum Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

11999389

2024 Nissan Rogue

Platinum Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$44,492

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,302KM
VIN JN8BT3DD9RW451148

  • Exterior Colour Everest White Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,302 KM

AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel

Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Xtronic CVT -inc: paddle shifter

Power Locks

Rear Air Conditioning

Back-Up Camera
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Automatic Emergency Braking with Intersection Assist
ProPILOT Assist 1.1

Voice Recognition

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Heads-Up Display
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link
Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
2 front USB type C
NissanConnect Services Telematics (remote engine start
door lock/unlock from smartphone
12.3" colour HD display
Alexa built-in and Google built-in: Google Maps
Radio: AM/FM NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: Bose Premium Audio system w/10 speakers including dual driver subwoofer
SiriusXM satellite radio included for 3 months
automatic collision notification and emergency call) included for 3 years
Wi-Fi hotspot included for 3 months
Assistant
Playstore and data included for 5 years
NissanConnect Services w/3-year free trial Emergency Sos

2024 Nissan Rogue