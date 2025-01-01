Menu
All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Dealer Permit #0086

2024 Nissan Rogue

38,502 KM

$35,890

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Rogue

Platinum | One Owner | Local Vehicle

12889241

2024 Nissan Rogue

Platinum | One Owner | Local Vehicle

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$35,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,502KM
VIN JN8BT3DD6RW452838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)
ProPILOT Assist 1.1

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Perimeter Alarm
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full Speed Range and Hold

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 19" Unique Dark Painted Alloy -inc: Machine finished
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Voice Recognition
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Xtronic CVT -inc: paddle shifter

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Vinyl Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
2 front USB type C
memory driver seat and driver seatback pocket
NissanConnect Services Telematics (remote engine start
door lock/unlock from smartphone
12.3" colour HD display
Alexa built-in and Google built-in: Google Maps
Radio: AM/FM NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: Bose Premium Audio system w/10 speakers including dual driver subwoofer
SiriusXM satellite radio included for 3 months
automatic collision notification and emergency call) included for 3 years
Wi-Fi hotspot included for 3 months
Assistant
Playstore and data included for 5 years
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

2024 Nissan Rogue