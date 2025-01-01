Menu
Accident Free! Discover the rugged charm of this nearly-new 2024 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock! With only 3,247 km on the odometer, this accident-free truck is ready for your next adventure. Key highlights: - Powerful 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS - Striking Granite Crystal Metallic exterior with black accents - Premium Cloth bucket seats with heated front seats - Uconnect 5 with 8.4-inch touchscreen and smartphone integration - ParkView Back-Up Camera and ParkSense Rear Park Assist System - Remote start and security alarm for added convenience - Mopar Sport performance hood for a bold look - Raised ride height and 20-inch High Gloss Black aluminum wheels Experience the perfect blend of power and comfort at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Ready to take the wheel? Reserve your test drive today, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Your new Ram adventure begins here! With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686

2024 RAM 1500 Classic

4,347 KM

$59,998

+ tax & licensing
2024 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock 5.99% O.A.C | Demo |

12539620

2024 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock 5.99% O.A.C | Demo |

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,347KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT5RS188664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,347 KM

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Accident Free!
Discover the rugged charm of this nearly-new 2024 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock! With only 3,247 km on the odometer, this accident-free truck is ready for your next adventure.

Key highlights:
- Powerful 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS
- Striking Granite Crystal Metallic exterior with black accents
- Premium Cloth bucket seats with heated front seats
- Uconnect 5 with 8.4-inch touchscreen and smartphone integration
- ParkView Back-Up Camera and ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
- Remote start and security alarm for added convenience
- Mopar Sport performance hood for a bold look
- Raised ride height and 20-inch High Gloss Black aluminum wheels

Experience the perfect blend of power and comfort at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Ready to take the wheel? Reserve your test drive today, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Your new Ram adventure begins here!
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
WHEELS: 20" X 9" HIGH-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt steering column
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2024 RAM 1500 Classic