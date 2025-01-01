$59,998+ tax & licensing
2024 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock 5.99% O.A.C | Demo |
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$59,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 4,347 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Accident Free!
Discover the rugged charm of this nearly-new 2024 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock! With only 3,247 km on the odometer, this accident-free truck is ready for your next adventure.
Key highlights:
- Powerful 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS
- Striking Granite Crystal Metallic exterior with black accents
- Premium Cloth bucket seats with heated front seats
- Uconnect 5 with 8.4-inch touchscreen and smartphone integration
- ParkView Back-Up Camera and ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
- Remote start and security alarm for added convenience
- Mopar Sport performance hood for a bold look
- Raised ride height and 20-inch High Gloss Black aluminum wheels
Experience the perfect blend of power and comfort at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Ready to take the wheel? Reserve your test drive today, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Your new Ram adventure begins here!
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
