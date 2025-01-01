$15,599+ taxes & licensing
2024 SOUTHLAND LT 7x14
SL714-14K MODEL
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2SFJL3363R1103013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Dump Box
- Mileage 0
