2024 Stealth Cargo Trailer

<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!!!</strong></em></p><p> </p><p>2024 Stealth Quest Edition 18 Foot Cargo Trailer </p><p> </p><p>18 foot length end to end [===></p><p>6 foot 9 inch width</p><p>7 foot height </p>

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Enclosed Cargo
  • Mileage 0

FRESH ON THE LOT!!!

 

2024 Stealth Quest Edition 18 Foot Cargo Trailer 

 

18 foot length end to end [===>

6 foot 9 inch width

7 foot height 

