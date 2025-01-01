$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Stealth Cargo Trailer
2024 Stealth Cargo Trailer
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Enclosed Cargo
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!!!
2024 Stealth Quest Edition 18 Foot Cargo Trailer
18 foot length end to end [===>
6 foot 9 inch width
7 foot height
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
2015 GMC Sierra 3500 4WD Crew Cab SLT 262,355 KM $37,599 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD ZR2 98,440 KM $45,000 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT - SPORT PKG W/ LEATHER/HEATED SEATS 294,373 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
Call Dealer
204-688-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001
2024 Stealth Cargo Trailer