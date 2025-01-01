Menu
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Dealer#4660</strong></span></p><p><strong>FIRST CANADIAN TITLE  </strong></p><p><strong>Clean Title / No Accidents  </strong></p><p>Tire size:  205/75R15   </p><p>Dimensions: 7FT X 20 FT </p><p>Vin: 52LBE1625RE099305 </p><p><strong>Address:</strong> 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB</p><p>Please contact us for more information at 2042551297.</p>

2024 Stealth TRAILER

1 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Stealth TRAILER

QUEST EDITION

12282093

2024 Stealth TRAILER

QUEST EDITION

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 52LBE1625RE099305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Enclosed Cargo
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer#4660

FIRST CANADIAN TITLE 

Clean Title / No Accidents 

Tire size:  205/75R15   

Dimensions: 7FT X 20 FT 

Vin: 52LBE1625RE099305 

Address: 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB

Please contact us for more information at 2042551297.

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2024 Stealth TRAILER