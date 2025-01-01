$17,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Stealth TRAILER
QUEST EDITION
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
1KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 52LBE1625RE099305
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Enclosed Cargo
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer#4660
FIRST CANADIAN TITLE
Clean Title / No Accidents
Tire size: 205/75R15
Dimensions: 7FT X 20 FT
Vin: 52LBE1625RE099305
Address: 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB
Please contact us for more information at 2042551297.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
