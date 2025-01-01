Menu
2024 Subaru Outback

35,500 KM

Details

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
2024 Subaru Outback

Premier XT No Accidents | One Owner

12339015

2024 Subaru Outback

Premier XT No Accidents | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,500KM
VIN 4S4BTHPD1R3103989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 225/60R18 All-Season

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Lane Centring Assist

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Lock-Up Torque Converter
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
x-mode
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake
Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
gear position display
Wheels: 18" x 7" 10-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy -inc: 2-tone machined finish
CVT oil cooler
8-speed manual mode w/paddle shift controls and transmission shift lock
Transmission: High-Torque Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill start assist
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
2 position memory settings w/exterior mirror synchronization
manual cushion length adjustment driver's seat and 8-way power-adjustable front passenger seat

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

2024 Subaru Outback