Menu
Account
Sign In
Local, One Owner, Lease Return! Experience the rugged elegance of the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness! This gently used SUV combines off-road capability with urban sophistication, perfect for adventurers who demand versatility. Key Features: - Alpine Green exterior with Grey interior for a striking appearance - Powerful 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with All-Wheel Drive - Lineartronic CVT with 8-speed manual mode and paddle shifters - Heated front seats with 10-way power-adjustable drivers seat - Dual-function X-MODE with hill descent control for enhanced off-road performance - 17-inch matte black alloy wheels with all-terrain tires - Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology for added safety Dont miss this opportunity to own a nearly new Crosstrek Wilderness. Visit MINI Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of comfort and capability. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your Subaru adventure. Book your appointment now! Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

17,614 KM

Details Description Features

$37,444

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Wilderness EyeSight | Local

Watch This Vehicle
12458460

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Wilderness EyeSight | Local

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

  1. 12458460
  2. 12458460
  3. 12458460
  4. 12458460
  5. 12458460
  6. 12458460
  7. 12458460
  8. 12458460
  9. 12458460
  10. 12458460
  11. 12458460
  12. 12458460
  13. 12458460
  14. 12458460
  15. 12458460
  16. 12458460
  17. 12458460
  18. 12458460
  19. 12458460
  20. 12458460
  21. 12458460
  22. 12458460
  23. 12458460
  24. 12458460
  25. 12458460
Contact Seller

$37,444

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,614KM
VIN 4S4GUHU6XR3723989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,614 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Lease Return!
Experience the rugged elegance of the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness! This gently used SUV combines off-road capability with urban sophistication, perfect for adventurers who demand versatility.

Key Features:
- Alpine Green exterior with Grey interior for a striking appearance
- Powerful 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with All-Wheel Drive
- Lineartronic CVT with 8-speed manual mode and paddle shifters
- Heated front seats with 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat
- Dual-function X-MODE with hill descent control for enhanced off-road performance
- 17-inch matte black alloy wheels with all-terrain tires
- Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology for added safety

Don't miss this opportunity to own a nearly new Crosstrek Wilderness. Visit MINI Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of comfort and capability. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your Subaru adventure. Book your appointment now!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Hill start assist
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Centring Assist

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Lock-Up Torque Converter
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
Dual-function X-MODE
gear position display
Tires: 225/60R17 All-Terrain
Wheels: 17" x 7" Split 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy -inc: Matte black finish
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat w/2-way lumbar
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system (AWD)
8-speed manual mode w/paddle shift controls
2-mode SI-DRIVE and shift lock
2 heat settings and embossed Wilderness logo on headrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

Used 2021 Subaru Legacy Limited New Rear Brakes | Free Winters | Dash Cam for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Subaru Legacy Limited New Rear Brakes | Free Winters | Dash Cam 57,014 KM $29,447 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Gladiator Willys Free Winter Wheel Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Jeep Gladiator Willys Free Winter Wheel Package 32,000 KM $46,104 + tax & lic
Used 2025 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 Premier Line | HUD | Remote Start for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 Premier Line | HUD | Remote Start 18,258 KM $42,582 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winnipeg Mini

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,444

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek