2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Wilderness EyeSight | Local
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 17,614 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Lease Return!
Experience the rugged elegance of the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness! This gently used SUV combines off-road capability with urban sophistication, perfect for adventurers who demand versatility.
Key Features:
- Alpine Green exterior with Grey interior for a striking appearance
- Powerful 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with All-Wheel Drive
- Lineartronic CVT with 8-speed manual mode and paddle shifters
- Heated front seats with 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat
- Dual-function X-MODE with hill descent control for enhanced off-road performance
- 17-inch matte black alloy wheels with all-terrain tires
- Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology for added safety
Don't miss this opportunity to own a nearly new Crosstrek Wilderness. Visit MINI Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of comfort and capability. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your Subaru adventure. Book your appointment now!
Vehicle Features
