2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Convenience EyeSight Driver Assist
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$32,650
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6B34W
- Mileage 29,332 KM
Vehicle Description
We love Subarus! The "problem" is they sell so quick we don't get to enjoy them! Balance of factory warranty of course. The only one we have to offer.
Discover the perfect blend of reliability and adventure with this 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience! Despite being gently used, this SUV is ready to tackle any terrain with its renowned All-Wheel Drive system and efficient 2.0L Boxer engine.
Key Features:
- EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control for enhanced safety and comfort
- Heated Front Bucket Seats with multiple adjustments for optimal comfort
- Lane Centring Assist to keep you safely in your lane
- Android Auto integration for seamless smartphone connectivity
- 17" Black finish Aluminum Alloy Wheels for a stylish look
- Collision Mitigation-Front system for added peace of mind
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive for superior traction in all conditions
Experience the Crosstrek's versatility and Subaru's commitment to safety firsthand. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Whether you're commuting in the city or embarking on weekend adventures, this Crosstrek is ready to elevate your driving experience!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video while we complete intake.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
204-452-8030