Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2024 Toyota Corolla

93 KM

$42,499

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid SE AWD

11963592

2024 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid SE AWD

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$42,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93KM
VIN JTDBDMHEXRJ011387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically Controlled
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$42,499

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2024 Toyota Corolla