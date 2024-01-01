Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025 Dealer permit #0025

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

11,930 KM

$42,988

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

Used
11,930KM
VIN 7MUFBABG1RV030757

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,930 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
40 L Fuel Tank
TBD Axle Ratio
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -inc: Hybrid Synergy Drive
GVWR: 2,087 kg (4,600 lb)
577.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Sports Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline, manual adjustable height, manual adjustable fore/aft and passenger seat manual adjustable recline
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Clock

Voice Activation
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
TIRES: 17"
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 17" Alloy -inc: wheel locks

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross