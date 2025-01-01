Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

15,862 KM

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

L AWD

12415131

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

L AWD

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,862KM
VIN 7MUAAABG1RV102697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,862 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Exterior

Lip Spoiler
WHEELS: 17" STEEL
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers
Auto Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P215/65R17

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: sequential shift mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline
manual adjustable height
manual adjustable fore/aft and passenger seat manual adjustable recline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross