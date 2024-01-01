Menu
2024 Toyota GR Corolla

641 KM

$50,988

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

Used
641KM
VIN JTNABAAE6RA008217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Supersonic Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 641 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle comes with set of winter tires.
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
3.45 Axle Ratio
Tv Tuner Pre-Wiring
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: rev matching
Engine: 1.6L 3-Cylinder Turbo

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 235/40R18

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
ADAPTIVE
Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Sport Seats
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
GR Corolla Core Grade

