Menu
Account
Sign In
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2024 Toyota Highlander

14,660 KM

Details Description Features

$58,992

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12975130

2024 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Contact Seller

$58,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,660KM
VIN 5TDKDRBH3RS565471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control w/Curve Speed Management

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra S Accident Free | Low KMS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Nissan Sentra S Accident Free | Low KMS 62,910 KM $16,492 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Kicks SV SPECIAL EDITION Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Kicks SV SPECIAL EDITION Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's 26,047 KM $24,492 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Murano SV Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Nissan Murano SV Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's 49,039 KM $23,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2024 Toyota Highlander