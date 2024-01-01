Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2024 Toyota Prius

757 KM

Details Description Features

$50,888

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota Prius

XSE Prime

2024 Toyota Prius

XSE Prime

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

Contact Seller

Used
757KM
VIN JTDACACU5R3026024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 757 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
40 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT)
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/3.5 kW Onboard Charger, 11 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 4 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 13.6 kWh Capacity

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Folding Cargo Cover
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Heated SofTex Leatherette Steering Wheel
Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable front driver seat and 6-way manual adjustable front passenger seat
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA)

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P195/50R19

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Radio: Toyota Multimedia w/12.3" Display -inc: high-resolution touchscreen w/optically bonded glass, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, OTA updates, dual Bluetooth pairing, Toyota Assistant, Service/Safety Connect (up to 10-year trial)...

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
11 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
4 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 13.6 kWh Capacity
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/3.5 kW Onboard Charger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Toyota Prius