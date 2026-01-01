$43,864+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE | LOW KMs | Sunroof |
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE | LOW KMs | Sunroof |
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$43,864
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 20,882 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a capable, tech-forward SUV that's barely been broken in, this 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD in Midnight Black Metallic is worth your attention. With just over 20,000 km on the clock and a strong list of comfort, safety, and convenience features, it punches well above its used price point.
Key Features:
- Only 20,882 km lightly used with plenty of life ahead
- AWD with Automatic Transmission confident traction in all Manitoba conditions
- Express Open/Close Panoramic Sunroof with sunshade
- Heated Front Bucket Seats with 8-way power adjustable driver's seat
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control for personalized comfort
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel with full cruise control integration
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control for relaxed highway driving
- Power Liftgate for hands-free rear cargo access
Safety Highlights:
- Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Collision Mitigation-Front
- Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
- Curtain and Side Airbags throughout
- Back-Up Camera
At Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, we're committed to making your buying experience straightforward and stress-free. Ready to take the next step? Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase, or contact us with any questions. We'd love to book you in for a test drive visit us in person or explore more at birchwoodchrysler.ca.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686
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204-774-4444