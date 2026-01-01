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If youre looking for a capable, tech-forward SUV thats barely been broken in, this 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD in Midnight Black Metallic is worth your attention. With just over 20,000 km on the clock and a strong list of comfort, safety, and convenience features, it punches well above its used price point. Key Features: - Only 20,882 km lightly used with plenty of life ahead - AWD with Automatic Transmission confident traction in all Manitoba conditions - Express Open/Close Panoramic Sunroof with sunshade - Heated Front Bucket Seats with 8-way power adjustable drivers seat - Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control for personalized comfort - Heated Leather Steering Wheel with full cruise control integration - Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control for relaxed highway driving - Power Liftgate for hands-free rear cargo access Safety Highlights: - Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Collision Mitigation-Front - Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) - Curtain and Side Airbags throughout - Back-Up Camera At Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, were committed to making your buying experience straightforward and stress-free. Ready to take the next step? Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase, or contact us with any questions. Wed love to book you in for a test drive visit us in person or explore more at birchwoodchrysler.ca. With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2024 Toyota RAV4

20,882 KM

Details Description Features

$43,864

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota RAV4

XLE | LOW KMs | Sunroof |

Watch This Vehicle
14135035

2024 Toyota RAV4

XLE | LOW KMs | Sunroof |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
Sale

$43,864

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
20,882KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV9RC438764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,882 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a capable, tech-forward SUV that's barely been broken in, this 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD in Midnight Black Metallic is worth your attention. With just over 20,000 km on the clock and a strong list of comfort, safety, and convenience features, it punches well above its used price point.

Key Features:
- Only 20,882 km lightly used with plenty of life ahead
- AWD with Automatic Transmission confident traction in all Manitoba conditions
- Express Open/Close Panoramic Sunroof with sunshade
- Heated Front Bucket Seats with 8-way power adjustable driver's seat
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control for personalized comfort
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel with full cruise control integration
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control for relaxed highway driving
- Power Liftgate for hands-free rear cargo access

Safety Highlights:
- Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Collision Mitigation-Front
- Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
- Curtain and Side Airbags throughout
- Back-Up Camera

At Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, we're committed to making your buying experience straightforward and stress-free. Ready to take the next step? Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase, or contact us with any questions. We'd love to book you in for a test drive visit us in person or explore more at birchwoodchrysler.ca.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Guest Driver Monitor (Remote Connect)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P225/65R17
Wheels w/Machined Accents w/Locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mobile hotspot internet access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and manual passenger seats adjustments

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-4444

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$43,864

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2024 Toyota RAV4