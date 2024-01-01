Menu
The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2024 Toyota Sienna

162 KM

$66,988

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Sienna

XSE

2024 Toyota Sienna

XSE

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$66,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162KM
VIN 5TDGRKEC8RS205353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement
  • Interior Colour Moonstone/Grey Flannel
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 162 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
68 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: TBD
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE), Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i), hybrid synergy drive and direct injection D4-S
GVWR: 2,799 kg (6,170 lbs)
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: drive mode select (sport, eco and normal modes)
678.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Door auto-latch
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Locks
Wheels: 20" Alloy
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Proximity Sliding Rear Doors
Tires: P235/50R20
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
HD Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote -inc: 8 speakers, Android Auto compatibility, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth capability, 9" touch screen, 7 USB charging ports, embedded navigation, Destination Assist (1-year trial), Remote Connect (1-year trial),...

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Manual Fold Into Floor
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Eco and Normal Modes)
SIENNA XSE GRADE
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: drive mode select (sport

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$66,988

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2024 Toyota Sienna