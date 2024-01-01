Menu
The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2024 Toyota Sienna

175 KM

$59,398

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Sienna

LE AWD

2024 Toyota Sienna

LE AWD

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$59,398

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC7RS138487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 175 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
68 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: TBD
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE), Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i), hybrid synergy drive and direct injection D4-S
GVWR: 2,799 kg (6,170 lbs)
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: drive mode select (sport, eco and normal modes)
649.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat and 4-way manual passenger seat
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Door auto-latch
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Wheels w/Locks
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside
Tires: P235/65R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
HD Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio: Audio -inc: 6 speakers, Android Auto compatibility, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth capability, 9" touch screen and 7 USB charging ports

Additional Features

Manual Fold Into Floor
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Sienna LE Grade
Eco and Normal Modes)
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: drive mode select (sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

