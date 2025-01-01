Menu
Accident Free! Experience the future of family travel with this 2024 Toyota Sienna XSE! This certified pre-owned hybrid minivan combines efficiency, comfort, and advanced technology for the modern family on the go. - Impressive fuel economy: 6.5 L/100 km highway, 6.6 L/100 km city - Stylish Cement exterior with luxurious Moonstone/Grey Flannel interior - Panoramic moonroof for an open, airy cabin feel - Power sliding rear doors for easy access - Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with advanced driver assistance features - 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility - Heated front seats and steering wheel for comfort in any weather Dont miss this opportunity to own a like-new Sienna with the peace of mind of Toyota Certified Used status. Visit Birchwood Toyota today to experience this exceptional minivan for yourself. Schedule a test drive online or contact our friendly sales team for more information. Your familys perfect vehicle awaits! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement

2024 Toyota Sienna

18,193 KM

$60,999

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Sienna

XSE FWD | CPO | No Accidents | Moonroof

2024 Toyota Sienna

XSE FWD | CPO | No Accidents | Moonroof

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$60,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,193KM
VIN 5TDGRKEC8RS205353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement
  • Interior Colour Moonstone/Grey Flannel
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,193 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free!
Experience the future of family travel with this 2024 Toyota Sienna XSE! This certified pre-owned hybrid minivan combines efficiency, comfort, and advanced technology for the modern family on the go.

- Impressive fuel economy: 6.5 L/100 km highway, 6.6 L/100 km city
- Stylish Cement exterior with luxurious Moonstone/Grey Flannel interior
- Panoramic moonroof for an open, airy cabin feel
- Power sliding rear doors for easy access
- Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with advanced driver assistance features
- 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for comfort in any weather

Don't miss this opportunity to own a like-new Sienna with the peace of mind of Toyota Certified Used status. Visit Birchwood Toyota today to experience this exceptional minivan for yourself. Schedule a test drive online or contact our friendly sales team for more information. Your family's perfect vehicle awaits!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Illuminated Entry
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat and 4-way manual passenger seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Locks
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Capability
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Manual Fold Into Floor
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i)
Apple CarPlay compatibility
Android Auto compatibility
Radio: Audio -inc: 6 speakers
Eco and Normal Modes)
Rear Side-Impact Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
9" touch screen and 7 USB charging ports
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: drive mode select (sport
hybrid synergy drive and direct injection D4-S
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE)

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

