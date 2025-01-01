$60,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Sienna
XSE FWD | CPO | No Accidents | Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
$60,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cement
- Interior Colour Moonstone/Grey Flannel
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 18,193 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free!
Experience the future of family travel with this 2024 Toyota Sienna XSE! This certified pre-owned hybrid minivan combines efficiency, comfort, and advanced technology for the modern family on the go.
- Impressive fuel economy: 6.5 L/100 km highway, 6.6 L/100 km city
- Stylish Cement exterior with luxurious Moonstone/Grey Flannel interior
- Panoramic moonroof for an open, airy cabin feel
- Power sliding rear doors for easy access
- Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with advanced driver assistance features
- 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for comfort in any weather
Don't miss this opportunity to own a like-new Sienna with the peace of mind of Toyota Certified Used status. Visit Birchwood Toyota today to experience this exceptional minivan for yourself. Schedule a test drive online or contact our friendly sales team for more information. Your family's perfect vehicle awaits!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.
The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:
Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement
Dealer Permit #0025
204-889-3700